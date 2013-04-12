Paul McCartney to Reissue 'Wings Over America' Album and 'Rockshow' Concert Film

This spring, Paul McCartney will continue his ongoing back-catalog reissues project with the re-release of his late-1976 live album, Wings Over America.

The album captures the best moments of one of the most sophisticated tours of the mid-'70s. McCartney and his band, Wings, performed to more than 600,000 people at 31 shows in the US and Canada, ending with three nights at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Having released four consecutive chart-topping albums (Red Rose Speedway, Band on the Run, Venus and Mars and Wings at the Speed of Sound, plus 1973’s Academy Award-winning James Bond theme “Live and Let Die”), McCartney's solo career was at its peak.

In 1976, the band featured McCartney, Linda McCartney, Joe English, Denny Laine and lead guitarist Jimmy McCulloch.

This latest project is broken into three stages:

Wings Over America

The album will be reissued May 27 in a range of formats, including a standard edition (which is available for pre-order at Amazon.com) and a four-book, four-disc (3CD, 1DVD) Deluxe Edition Box Set. The box set’s audio and video include the two-disc Wings Over America remastered at Abbey Road, a bonus audio disc recorded live at San Francisco’s Cow Palace, a bonus DVD containing the rarely seen 75-minute television special Wings Over the World and a photo gallery montage titled “Photographer’s Pass.”

The Deluxe Edition Box Set contains four exquisitely rendered art books packaged with an array of memorabilia, souvenirs, mementos, keepsakes and never-before-seen photos and art work from Wings' 1976 tour. The 110-page tour book recounts the behind-the-scenes drama through dozens of live performances and backstage photos along with new interviews and liner notes from eminent music journalist David Fricke.

The leatherette-bound “Tour Itinerary” contains memorabilia including printed 8-by-10 glossy band photos, a backstage guest pass, facsimiles of the invitation to the end-of-tour party at the Harold Lloyd Estate in Beverly Hills along with Wings over America concert tickets, original album art work, tour posters, set lists, lyrics, press materials and more. “Look," the box set’s book of Linda McCartney photography, features Paul and the band in their everyday life as they made their way across the country in the spring of ’76.

Rockshow DVD/Blu-ray Release

For the first time, Wings' Rockshow concert film will be available on DVD and Blu-ray on June 10. The film, which was shot in 1975 and 1976, was premiered in November 1980 in New York and April 1981 in London. The film, which features a full-length concert, has been fully restored from the original 35mm film with restored and remastered sound, including a 5.1 mix.

Rockshow Theatrical Release

Rockshow will hit theaters for one night only on May 15. The film, which will be shown at 500-plus cinemas across the world, features an introduction by McCartney. There also will be an exclusive VIP premiere screening of Rockshow, with McCartney in attendance and introducing the film, at BAFTA on May 15 in London. Head here for more details.For more information, head to PaulMcCartney.com.