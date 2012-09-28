Paul McCartney to Release 'Live Kisses' DVD November 13

Eagle Rock Entertainment will release a new Paul McCartney DVD, Live Kisses, on November 13.
The film, which features 13 songs and was directed by Jonas Åkerlund, captures McCartney's February 2012 performance at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles. McCartney performed several tracks from his 2012 album of standards, Kisses On the Bottom.
The film also tells the story of how, with the help of producer Tommy LiPuma, Diana Krall and her band, McCartney created the album, which featured guest appearances from Eric Clapton and Stevie Wonder.
The live performance features Krall (piano), John Clayton (bass), Karriem Riggins (drums), John Pizzarelli (guitar), Anthony Wilson (guitar), Mike Mainieri (vibraphone) and conductor Alan Broadbent, plus Abe Laboriel Jr. (from McCartney’s touring band) on backing vocals and Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh.
Bonus material includes six versions of the “My Valentine” music video, directed by Paul and starring Johnny Depp and Natalie Portman as well as a “Making My Valentine” film. There are also two short films with behind-the-scenes footage filmed at the Mary McCartney album photo shoot for Kisses On The Bottom. The final extra is an interview with McCartney and producer LiPuma talking about the story of the album, its conception and creation.
TRACKLISTING
- 01 I’m Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter
- 02 Home (When Shadows Fall)
- 03 It’s Only A Paper Moon
- 04 The Glory Of Love
- 05 More I Cannot Wish You
- 06 We Three (My Echo, My Shadow And Me)
- 07 Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive
- 08 My Valentine
- 09 Always
- 10 My Very Good Friend The Milkman
- 11 Bye Bye Blackbird
- 12 Get Yourself Another Fool
- 13 My One And Only Love
BONUS FEATURES
1) My Valentine Video
i) My Valentine Music Video
ii) My Valentine Music Video – Natalie Portman One Take
iii) My Valentine Music Video – Johnny Depp One Take
iv) My Valentine Music Video – Split Screen
v) My Valentine Music Video – Natalie Portman Edit
vi) My Valentine Music Video – Johnny Depp Edit
vii) Making My Valentine
2) Kisses On The Bottom Album Photo Shoot – Version One
3) Kisses On The Bottom Album Photo Shoot – Version Two
4) Kisses On The Bottom Album Interview
Paul McCartney and Tommy LiPuma interviewed by Robert Hilburn
