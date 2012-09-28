Paul McCartney to Release 'Live Kisses' DVD November 13

Eagle Rock Entertainment will release a new Paul McCartney DVD, Live Kisses, on November 13.

The film, which features 13 songs and was directed by Jonas Åkerlund, captures McCartney's February 2012 performance at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles. McCartney performed several tracks from his 2012 album of standards, Kisses On the Bottom.

The film also tells the story of how, with the help of producer Tommy LiPuma, Diana Krall and her band, McCartney created the album, which featured guest appearances from Eric Clapton and Stevie Wonder.

The live performance features Krall (piano), John Clayton (bass), Karriem Riggins (drums), John Pizzarelli (guitar), Anthony Wilson (guitar), Mike Mainieri (vibraphone) and conductor Alan Broadbent, plus Abe Laboriel Jr. (from McCartney’s touring band) on backing vocals and Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh.

Bonus material includes six versions of the “My Valentine” music video, directed by Paul and starring Johnny Depp and Natalie Portman as well as a “Making My Valentine” film. There are also two short films with behind-the-scenes footage filmed at the Mary McCartney album photo shoot for Kisses On The Bottom. The final extra is an interview with McCartney and producer LiPuma talking about the story of the album, its conception and creation.

TRACKLISTING

01 I’m Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter

02 Home (When Shadows Fall)

03 It’s Only A Paper Moon

04 The Glory Of Love

05 More I Cannot Wish You

06 We Three (My Echo, My Shadow And Me)

07 Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive

08 My Valentine

09 Always

10 My Very Good Friend The Milkman

11 Bye Bye Blackbird

12 Get Yourself Another Fool

13 My One And Only Love

BONUS FEATURES

1) My Valentine Video

i) My Valentine Music Video

ii) My Valentine Music Video – Natalie Portman One Take

iii) My Valentine Music Video – Johnny Depp One Take

iv) My Valentine Music Video – Split Screen

v) My Valentine Music Video – Natalie Portman Edit

vi) My Valentine Music Video – Johnny Depp Edit

vii) Making My Valentine

2) Kisses On The Bottom Album Photo Shoot – Version One

3) Kisses On The Bottom Album Photo Shoot – Version Two

4) Kisses On The Bottom Album Interview

Paul McCartney and Tommy LiPuma interviewed by Robert Hilburn

For more information, visit paulmccartney.com or Eagle Rock Entertainment's Facebook.