Paul McCartney Still Finds It Hard to Believe He Was in The Beatles

In an interview with the Metro, Paul McCartney said he sometimes finds it hard to believe he was actually in The Beatles.

McCartney added that he's happy the novelty of being in the Fab Four still hadn't faded for him.

"I'm lucky I've always retained a sense of wonder," he said. "I was looking at the George Harrison book accompanying Martin Scorsese's Living In The Material World recently and opened it at a picture George had taken of me and the other guys on an airplane. It took me right back; I was like, 'Was I really there, in The Beatles? Bloody hell!'

"It's obviously a stupid thought, but I'm glad I haven't got used to it yet."

McCartney's new studio album, Kisses On The Bottom, comes out Tuesday, February 7, in the US.

In other McCartney news, the bassist will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 2 p.m. Thursday, February 9. The ceremony will take place in front of the Capitol Records Tower at 1750 N. Vine St., Hollywood. McCartney’s star will be next to those of John Lennon, Ringo Starr and Harrison.

Photo: Bob Gannon