“I haven't played much... I thought if I started playing, I would miss playing with the band and doing what we do”: Paul Stanley admits he hasn't picked up the guitar in awhile for fear he'll miss Kiss

After five decades in Kiss, and wrapping up the band's final shows, Stanley is trying to get back into the groove of playing guitar

Paul Stanley has admitted how difficult it has been to leave the stage behind after Kiss wrapped up their End of the Road world tour. The tour, which started in 2019 and ended in 2023, saw Kiss take their final bow after five decades as a band. 

“Last week, I was trying to figure out why I haven't picked up a guitar. I haven't played much. And I couldn't figure out why. And then I thought if I started playing, I was afraid that I would miss playing with the band and doing what we do,” says Stanley in a new interview with Gibson TV

