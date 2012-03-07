Paul Weller Debuts NSFW Music Video for "Dragonfly"

Paul Weller has debuted the music video for his new single, "Dragonfly," over at NME.com.

You can check out that video -- which features a naked model (Yes, it's a female model) flopping around on a bed as images are projected onto her body -- right here.

"Dragonfly" is from Weller's upcoming studio album, Sonik Kicks, which will be released in the U.S. March 27 on Yep Roc Records. The album features 14 songs and guest appearances from Noel Gallagher and Blur's Graham Coxon.

Weller -- who spoke with GuitarWorld.com earlier this week (You can read the entire interview right here) -- will be performing in New York City May 18 and 19, currently his only announced U.S. dates.

For more about Weller, visit paulweller.com.