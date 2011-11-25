Paul Weller to Release New Album, 'Sonik Kicks,' in March; New Song Streaming Now

Thirty-five years after the release of The Jam's punk-rock classic In The City, The Jam's former frontman, Paul Weller, will release a new album, Sonik Kicks, in early 2012.
The album, which will feature guest appearances by Noel Gallagher of Oasis and Graham Coxon of Blur, is scheduled to be released in the US March 27 on Yep Roc Records. It will be his 11th solo album.
The first single, "Around The Lake," can be heard below and will be available on iTunes starting next week.
The complete track listing:
- Green
- The Attic
- Kling I Klang
- Sleep of the Serene
- By the Waters
- That Dangerous Age
- Study in Blue
- Dragonfly
- When Your Garden’s Overgrown
- Around The Lake
- Twilight
- Drifters
- Paperchase
- Be Happy Children
Weller will perform Sonik Kicks in its entirety at The Roundhouse in London March 18 and 19. Tickets go on sale today. US shows are in the works and will be announced at a later date.