Paul Weller to Release New Album, 'Sonik Kicks,' in March; New Song Streaming Now

Thirty-five years after the release of The Jam's punk-rock classic In The City, The Jam's former frontman, Paul Weller, will release a new album, Sonik Kicks, in early 2012.

The album, which will feature guest appearances by Noel Gallagher of Oasis and Graham Coxon of Blur, is scheduled to be released in the US March 27 on Yep Roc Records. It will be his 11th solo album.

The first single, "Around The Lake," can be heard below and will be available on iTunes starting next week.

The complete track listing:

Green

The Attic

Kling I Klang

Sleep of the Serene

By the Waters

That Dangerous Age

Study in Blue

Dragonfly

When Your Garden’s Overgrown

Around The Lake

Twilight

Drifters

Paperchase

Be Happy Children

Weller will perform Sonik Kicks in its entirety at The Roundhouse in London March 18 and 19. Tickets go on sale today. US shows are in the works and will be announced at a later date.