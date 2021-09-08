Pavement announce 2022 reunion tour

Indie rock legends Pavement have announced a 2022 reunion tour of the UK & Europe.

The quintet had, back in the summer of 2019, announced that they would reform for two shows at the 2020 Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, Spain and Porto, Portugal. The shows were scheduled at the time to be the band's only 2020 performances, but were pushed back first to 2021 and then 2022 in light of COVID-19.

The band have kept the Primavera commitments, while adding well over a dozen other shows in the UK and Europe, scheduled to take place from mid-October through mid-November 2022.

Having originally broken up in 1999 – after a decade-long run that saw them release some of the most charming and endearingly offbeat alt-rock guitar anthems of the '90s (see Summer Babe, Cut Your Hair, Gold Soundz) – Pavement embarked on a worldwide reunion tour in 2010, to date their most recent live performances.

Further live dates around the world have been promised, but for now you can take a look at the band's 2022 UK/Europe itinerary below.

For tickets and more info, stop by Pavement.

Pavement 2022 tour dates:

06/02/2022: Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound

06/10/2022: Porto, Portugal – NOS Primavera Sound

10/17/2022: Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds

10/18/2022: Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom

10/19/2022: Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall

10/20/2022: Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

10/22/2022: London, UK – Roundhouse

10/23/2022: London, UK – Roundhouse

10/24/2022: London, UK – Roundhouse

10/25/2022: London, UK – Roundhouse

10/27/2022: Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex

10/29/2022: Copenhagen, DK – Vega

10/30/2022: Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene

10/31/2022: Stockholm, SE – Cirkus

11/02/2022: Aarhus, DK – VoxHall

11/04/2022: Bremen, DE – Pier 2

11/05/2022: Berlin, DE – Tempodrom

11/07/2022: Brussels, BE – Cirque Royal

11/08/2022: Amsterdam, NL – Royal Carré Theater

11/10/2022: Dublin, IE – Vicar Street