Pearl Jam joined by Josh Klinghoffer for trippy Dance of the Clairvoyants quarantine performance

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pearl Jam never made it out on the road in support of their recent album, Gigaton.

But the band has finally played one of its songs live, as part of the All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief event, which also featured the likes of Dave Matthews and Brandi Carlile.

The band contributed a trippy performance of Gigaton’s first single, Dance of the Clairvoyants, with lead guitarist Mike McCready donning some wild face paint, co-electric guitar player Stone Gossard moving over to bass and bassist Jeff Ament handling keyboards.

But those weren’t the only guitar player hijinks – the video also features a guest appearance from former Red Hot Chili Peppers six-stringer Josh Klinghoffer, who contributes backing vocals.

Klinghoffer had been set to join the Seattle icons on their US tour with new project Pluralone, following his departure from the Chilis after a 10-year tenure to make way for the return of former guitarist John Frusciante.

As he told Marc Maron’s WTF podcast in January, despite his disappointment, “It’s absolutely John’s place to be in that band. So that’s why I’m happy for him, I’m happy that he’s back with them.”

The Chili Peppers and Frusciante are reportedly working on their first album together since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium.

As for Klinghoffer, we’ll keep an eye out for more Pearl Jam cameos in the future.

In the meantime, head to All In WA to support their COVID-19 relief efforts.