“That was one hell of a fall”: Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready falls off stage mid-solo – but doesn’t miss a note

The Pearl Jam guitarist disappeared on the first night of the grunge heroes’ tour in Vancouver, but not even falling off stage could stop his shred-fest

Pearl Jam kicked off their US tour on Saturday, and for guitarist Mike McCready, things got off to a rough start as he tumbled off stage during his solo in Porch. But only a fool would think that would stop him from shredding. 

Playing at Rogers Arena, Vancouver, the Seattle heavyweights were heading towards the home straight mishap-free – with Porch the final song before their encore – when the incident happened. 

