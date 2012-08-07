Peavey to Open Showroom, Dealer Education Center in Hollywood

Peavey Electronics will open a factory showroom, artist relations headquarters and multimedia dealer education center on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, California, on September 1. Peavey Hollywood will give musicians, audio pros, systems integrators and music retailers a 360-degree view of the products.

The space is designed to be a high-end retail showcase for Peavey and its affiliated brands, including Composite Acoustics, Trace Elliot, Budda Amplification, Crest Audio, Architectural Acoustics and MediaMatrix.

Peavey Hollywood also will produce webcasts featuring artist interviews and performances, product reviews and music industry-related tips for musicians. Peavey will broadcast sales training to dealers with live chats. The location also will serve as the West Coast home for its roster of artist endorsers.

A section of the showroom is dedicated to the history and philosophy of Hartley Peavey, who built his first amplifier as a teenager in 1957. Hartley Peavey will be on hand during the September 1 festivities, which will include artist and celebrity appearances, live music and more.

Peavey Hollywood is at 7422 Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles.