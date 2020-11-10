Trending

Pedal giants unite with the launch of the Chase Bliss Audio x Z.Vex Bliss Factory and EarthQuaker x Death By Audio Time Shadows

The wild, one-of-a-kind effects, inspired by the new Pedal Movie, are available exclusively on Reverb

Reverb is selling two new collaborative pedals from EarthQuaker and Death By Audio and ZVEX and Chase Bliss Audio
(Image credit: Reverb)

To our knowledge, there’s only one thing better than an awesome new effects pedal collaboration – two awesome new effect pedal collabos.

Which is just what we have here, with the uber-cool Chase Bliss & Z.Vex Bliss Factory and the EarthQuaker Devices & Death By Audio Time Shadows, both of which are now available in limited-edition runs of 1,000 each on Reverb.

The stompboxes are inspired by Reverb’s upcoming full-length documentary, The Pedal Movie, which explores the history and culture of effects pedals and features conversations with all four brands.

Chase Bliss Audio and ZVEX have collaborated on the Bliss Factory

(Image credit: Reverb)

The Bliss Factory, a first-time collaboration between Chase Bliss Audio founder Joel Korte and Z.Vex founder Zachary Vex, is Chase Bliss’s spin on Z.Vex’s classic Fuzz Factory pedal. It’s a five-knob, two germanium transistor fuzz with a digital control and a Korte-designed low pass filter for extra harmonics and texture.

“I’ve wanted to make this pedal forever – I’ve thought about this thing and really wanted to make it for some time with Zachary,” says Korte, who began his pedal-making career under Vex.

“Now the Bliss Factory is one of my favorite things I’ve ever worked on. I had high expectations and I’m just so pleased with the way it all fit together.” 

The new Time Shadows, meanwhile, is also a first-time collaboration between EarthQuaker Devices founder Jamie Stillman and Death By Audio founder Oliver “Ollie” Ackermann. The circuit is an “experimental split,” with EarthQuaker’s pitch-morphed fuzz delay on one side and DBA’s multi-delay filter on the other. 

EarthQuaker and Death By Audio have collaborated on the Time Shadows

(Image credit: Reverb)

“It’s an insane synth buzz bazooka sound on the EarthQuaker side and a multi-intertwined delay filter remorphinator of cosmic waves on the Death By Audio side,” Ackermann says of the pedal’s sound.

The Bliss Factory is available for $399, while the Time Shadows is offered for $199. A purchase of either also includes priority access to The Pedal Movie upon its release next year.

For more information, head to Reverb.