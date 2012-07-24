Pennywise Announce Fall US Tour

California-based punk band Pennywise have announced the dates for their All Or Nothing Tour. The tour begins October 11 in Anaheim, California, with support from Boston's Street Dogs.

Pennywise, who are known for "F*** Authority," "Bro Hymn" and "Alien," among other tracks, are touring to support their latest album, All Or Nothing.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit pennywisdom.com/tour/.

All Or Nothing Tour Dates: