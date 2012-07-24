Pennywise Announce Fall US Tour

California-based punk band Pennywise have announced the dates for their All Or Nothing Tour. The tour begins October 11 in Anaheim, California, with support from Boston's Street Dogs.
Pennywise, who are known for "F*** Authority," "Bro Hymn" and "Alien," among other tracks, are touring to support their latest album, All Or Nothing.
Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit pennywisdom.com/tour/.
All Or Nothing Tour Dates:
- Thu 10/11 Anaheim, CA House of Blues
- Fri 10/12 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory
- Sat 10/13 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues
- Mon 10/15 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theatre
- Tue 10/16 El Paso, TX Tricky Falls
- Thu 10/18 San Antonio, TX Backstage Live
- Fri 10/19 Dallas, TX Trees
- Sat 10/20 Austin, TX Mohawk
- Sun 10/21 Houston, TX Fitzgerald's
- Mon 10/22 New Orleans, LA House of Blues
- Wed 10/24 Jacksonville, FL Plush
- Thu 10/25 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room*
- Fri 10/26 Tampa, FL The Cuban Club*
- Sat 10/27 Orlando, FL Beacham Theatre*
- Sun 10/28 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade*
- *w/ MxPx, Unwritten Law, and Street Dogs