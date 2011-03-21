A Perfect Circle Announce U.S. Tour Dates

A Perfect Circle have just announced that they'll be touring North America for the first time in six years. They'll kick off their 2011 tour dates with a headlining performance at Rock on the Range in Columbus, Ohio on May 22.
The band returned from their self-imposed hiatus in the fall of 2010 for a handful of intimate Western U.S. dates, which sold out within a minute of going on sale.
A Perfect Circle tour dates:
May 22 Columbus, OH Rock on the Range
- June 29 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
- 30 Kent, WA Showare Center
July 2 Gibbons, AL Boonstock Festival
4 Winnipeg, MB Centennial Concert Hall
6 St. Paul, MN Roy Wilkins Auditorium
8 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
9 Toronto, ON Edgefest
12 Boston, MA Bank of America Pavilion
13 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom
15 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
16 Philadelphia, PA Penn's Landing - Festival Pier
17 Washington, DC Constitution Hall
19 Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Uptown Amphitheatre
20 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle
22 San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum
23 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre
25 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
28 Los Angeles, CA Gibson Amphitheater
29 Sacramento, CA Memorial Auditorium
30 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre
August 2 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
9 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
On-sale information coming soon.
The band re-launched www.aperfectcircle.com over the weekend.
A Perfect Circle is Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, ex-Smashing Pumpkins), Josh Freese (Weezer, Devo) and Matt McJunkins (Puscifer).