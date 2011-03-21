A Perfect Circle Announce U.S. Tour Dates

A Perfect Circle have just announced that they'll be touring North America for the first time in six years. They'll kick off their 2011 tour dates with a headlining performance at Rock on the Range in Columbus, Ohio on May 22.

The band returned from their self-imposed hiatus in the fall of 2010 for a handful of intimate Western U.S. dates, which sold out within a minute of going on sale.

A Perfect Circle tour dates:

May 22 Columbus, OH Rock on the Range

June 29 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

30 Kent, WA Showare Center

July 2 Gibbons, AL Boonstock Festival

4 Winnipeg, MB Centennial Concert Hall

6 St. Paul, MN Roy Wilkins Auditorium

8 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

9 Toronto, ON Edgefest

12 Boston, MA Bank of America Pavilion

13 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

15 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

16 Philadelphia, PA Penn's Landing - Festival Pier

17 Washington, DC Constitution Hall

19 Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Uptown Amphitheatre

20 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle

22 San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum

23 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre

25 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

28 Los Angeles, CA Gibson Amphitheater

29 Sacramento, CA Memorial Auditorium

30 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre

August 2 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

On-sale information coming soon.

The band re-launched www.aperfectcircle.com over the weekend.

A Perfect Circle is Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, ex-Smashing Pumpkins), Josh Freese (Weezer, Devo) and Matt McJunkins (Puscifer).