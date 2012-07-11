Periphery Crack U.S. Top 50 with Sophomore Album

This past week, Periphery made total destroy of the charts, moving nearly 12,000 copies of their sophomore album, Periphery II: This Time It's Personal, to land at No. 44 on the Billboard charts.

"After all the countless hours of work we've put in over the past seven months," guitarist Mark Holcolmb told us recently, "we can honestly say the vision we had in mind for this record has been fulfilled — and then some! Every single member of this band stepped it up and, as a result, this album truly feels like a collaborative effort."

For more on the band's epic new album, stay tuned for the September issue of Guitar World, on stands later this month. In the meantime, enjoy the video for "Make Total Destroy":