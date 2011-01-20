Periphery "Jetpacks Was Yes" Video Premiere!

Guitar World is pleased to host the premiere of "Jetpacks Was Yes," the new video from Maryland six-piece prog-metal outfit Periphery! The video was produced by Eric Haviv, Richard Webb and Brandon Morris of FUGO Studios. FUGO Studios.

Vocalist Spencer Sotelo comments on the new video: "Originally the guys and I wanted to portray a very melancholy vibe. We had been brainstorming ideas together for a few weeks and had some different concepts. I thought it would be awesome to try and bring to life the actual meaning and emotion of the song's story line in a very literal, yet tasteful way. It is a fictional story about an infinite being who outlives everyone, and everything, he comes in contact with. He comes to realize that although living forever has it's great benefits, it is a curse because everything has a finite lifespan whether it be people, trees, animals, even planets and solar systems. Therefore, this video is the section of his life where he is reminiscing on his past relationships with different places and people that had meaning to him. The rest is basically showing how he has outlived the very place he had called his home for a great deal of time, and he now has to search for new colonies throughout the galaxy to fit in to and ultimately start over and make a new life." Periphery's tour with Fair To Midland and Scale The Summit begins on March 3 in Houston. "This tour couldn't have come at a better time," says guitarist Alex Bois. "We'll be fresh off of our first UK/EU tour and hungry to return to our home crowds. We've all been huge fans of both bands for a while now and it will be great to finally share the road/stage with them. I think our styles compliment each other in such a way that this tour will be educational, as it is exciting. Our new Icarus Lives EP will also be released around this time too, so we're also stoked to be showcase some tracks from it. See you all soon." Head over to facebook.com/peripheryband for additional information. PERIPHERY W/Fair To Midland, Scale The Summit: 3/3 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live 3/4 Dallas, TX @ Trees 3/5 Austin, TX @ Emo's Inside 3/6 Lubbock, TX @ Jake's Sports Cafe 3/8 Mesa, AZ @ The Underground 3/9 Victorville, CA @ VVEC 3/11 West Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go-Go 3/12 Bakersfield, CA @ Jerry's Pizza 3/13 Sacramento, CA @ Aces of Spades 3/15 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre 3/16 Seattle, WA @ Studio Seven 3/17 Spokane, WA @ The A Club 3/18 Boise, ID @ The Venue 3/20 Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep 3/21 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater 3/23 Cedar Falls, IA @ The Wheelhouse 3/24 St. Paul, MN @ Station 4 3/25 Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop 3/26 Madison, WI @ The Annex 3/28 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge 3/29 Toronto, ON @ Mod Club 3/30 Pittsburgh, PA @ Smiling Moose 4/1 Hartford, CT @ The Webster Underground 4/2 Worcester, MA @ The Palladium 4/3 Philadelphia, PA @ The Barbary 4/6 New York, NY @ Santos Party House 4/7 Springfield, VA @ Jaxx 4/8 Knoxville, TN @ The Cider House 4/9 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel 4/10 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade 4/12 New Orleans, LA @ The Parish - House of Blues 4/13 Little Rock, AR @ Juanita's 4/14 Tulsa, OK @ The Marquee 4/15 Oklahoma City, OK @ The Conservatory