“I’ve actually sat in a room with her and a guitar. Watching those tiny hands finding all these weird jazz chords. And her strumming patterns... crazy, off-kilter timings”: Pete Doherty remembers Amy Winehouse’s unique guitar playing style

By Janelle Borg
published

Pete Doherty has looked back on Amy Winehouse’s love of jazz chords and intricate strumming patterns

Amy Winehouse playing her red Fender Strat on stage at the wembley arena
(Image credit: Jo Hale / Getty Images)

In a recent interview with MusicRadar, Doherty briefly touched on Winehouse's guitar skills, a key part of Winehouse's artistic abilities which were largely overshadowed later in her career. 

“People usually want to know about the other side of my life,” he said. “I get that. It was the same with Amy. All about the rumors and the headlines. They didn’t care about the music. Listen, I’ve actually sat in a room with her and a guitar. Watching those tiny hands finding all these weird jazz chords. And her strumming patterns... crazy, off-kilter timings. She made it look so effortless.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.