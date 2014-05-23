Pete Molinari Premieres New Album, 'Theosophy' —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Theosophy, the new album by Pete Molinari.

The album, the followup to A Train Bound For Glory, will be released June 3 through Clarksville Records/INgrooves.

The 13-track album, which features the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach and Barrie Cadogan (Primal Scream), was primarily recorded at Humbug Studios on the Isle of Wight and mixed at Full Mongrel in Wales.

Produced by Boe Weaver with additional production and mixing from Andrew Weatherall, Tchad Blake and Liam Watson, Theosophy pushes boundaries from the start.

Molinari’s influences range from Billie Holliday to Jack Kerouac to John Coltrane and Leadbelly. However, the true inspiration for Theosophy came from the Theosophical Society, an organization formed in 1875 “to promote an understanding of the Esoteric Teachings” and whose interest spans science, mysticism, religion and the arts.

U.S. tour dates are in the works for this summer and will be announced soon.

For more about Molinari, visit petemolinari.com. Be sure to tell us what you think of the album in the comments below!

Theosophy Track Listing: