Peter Frampton has announced reissues of three previously out-of-print albums: 1986's Premonition, 1989's When All the Pieces Fit and 2003's Now.

Premonition and When All the Pieces Fit are set for release August 28, while Now is set for release September 4.

All three records are being released by Omnivore.

You can watch a trailer for the albums below.