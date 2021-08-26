Trending

A new statue of Thin Lizzy's Phil Lynott has been unveiled in his hometown

The statue was unveiled to the public last week in West Bromwich, England

Phil Lynott of Thin Lizzy performs on stage at the Hammersmith Odeon on December 11, 1977 in London
(Image credit: Pete Still/Redferns)

Last Friday, August 20, West Bromwich – a city in Staffordshire, England – unveiled a statue of late Thin Lizzy frontman and bassist Phil Lynott, who was born in the city in 1949.

Crowdfunded by fans of the band and designed by local sculptor Luke Perry, the statue was unveiled on what would have been Lynott's 72nd birthday, and boasts an engraving that reads: “Phil Lynott. Son of West Bromwich. Born in this town 20th August 1949.”

Though indisputably deserving of the honor (a statue of Lynott was already erected on Grafton Street in Dublin, Ireland in 2005), some controversy has arisen over the West Bromwich statue's appearance, which some say doesn't quite capture Lynott's essence. 

You can take a look at the piece – and decide on its merits for yourself – below.

Having co-founded Thin Lizzy in 1969, Lynott served as the band's main songwriter, singer and bassist until their first dissolution in 1983. He died of pneumonia and heart failure caused by septicaemia in 1986, at the age of 36.

A documentary film celebrating Lynott’s legacy and his enormous influence on the development of hard-rock and metal music, Phil Lynott: Songs For While I’m Away, was released last year. 

