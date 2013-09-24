Photo Gallery and Video: John Petrucci of Dream Theater Performs at Sweetwater's Performance Theater

On August 26, Dream Theater guitarist (and current Guitar World cover star) John Petrucci performed for an overflow audience at Sweetwater's Performance Theater.

He's pictured below performing solo — and with Sterling Ball, owner of Music Man Guitars.

The duo also participated in a sales meeting the next morning. This was all to welcome Music Man to the Sweetwater family. Petrucci also showed off his Music Man John Petrucci JP13 6 Platinum Silver signature guitar.

Dream Theater released their new album, Dream Theater, today (September 24).

Petrucci is featured on the cover of the new November 2013 issue of Guitar World. For an excerpt of our interview, head HERE!

