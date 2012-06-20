Photo Gallery: Falling in Reverse, Behind the Scenes at the “Good Girls, Bad Guys” Music-Video Shoot

Earlier this week, Falling In Reverse premiered their latest music video, a hilarious, Friday-inspired clip for their song "Good Girls Bad Guys." If you haven't seen it yet, watch it below.

But before there was a video, there was what had to have been an epic video shoot, featuring cars, women and even a rooftop guitar solo. Want proof? Check out the below photo gallery (under the video) featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the "Good Girls Bad Guys" video.

"Good Girls Bay Guys" is taken from the band's latest album, last year's The Drug In Me Is You (buy on iTunes).