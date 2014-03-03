Photo Gallery: Rotosound Introduces Six New Effect Pedals

Following the success of the company's recently introduced Vintage Fuzz Pedal, Rotosound has announced the launch of a rainbow collection of six new and original retro guitar effect pedals.

They include the green Wobbler tremolo, the yellow King Henry phaser, the red Pusher compressor, the blue Crusader chorus, plus the black Aftermath analogue delay and Leveller EQ pedals.

Check out a photo gallery of all six pedals below.

All have been designed in conjunction with the award-winning technical guru John Oram of Vox and Trident fame. Oram has spent nearly half a century developing electronic musical equipment and has been responsible for a number of landmark custom-designed products.

All the pedals are built to deliver studio-grade performances, are intuitive to use and have impressive capabilities. The pedals incorporate today's technology for consistency and sustainability combined with real 1960s design for style and tone. They are hand-wired in the U.K. by Rotosound using authentic components.

Each pedal is finished in a durable pressed steel box in a distinctive range of eye-catching coloured hammer powder coatings.

The new pedals are shipping in March 2014. To find out more, visit rotosound.com.