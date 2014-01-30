NAMM 2014: Rotosound Introduces New Foil Packs and Color-Coded Strings

Rotosound has introduced its entire range of strings with new color-coded ball ends in environmentally friendly airtight packaging — with new artwork.

The innovative, air-tight packaging is made from foil. It provides an unparalleled moisture barrier ensuring strings will not tarnish or fade while in the packs keeping them factory fresh until ready for use.

The stable environment provided by these packets ensures that the strings' factory freshness is maintained until opened. The packaging has also been reduced by 90 percent, making the new packets incredibly eco-friendly.

All Rotosound strings now come with color-coded ball ends, and because they are British through and through, they are red, white and blue. The idea for the color coding came from Kathy How, a production director who suggested something was instantly memorable throughout the world with many country flags incorporating these three colors.

When you come to re-string your instrument, all you have to remember is RWBRWB, and it is done. The strings, still made at the Rotosound factory in the U.K., retain their pure, typically British tone, providing exceptional sustain with clear, bright sounds.

The full range of Rotosound electric, acoustic, orchestral and traditional strings has been changed. The new artwork on the string packs has been updated with a modern look, clean lines, bold colors and clear instructions. The design and feel of the packaging is a significant improvement, making them noticeably different, very recognizable and appealing.

The new packaging and color-coded ball ends will be available from early 2014. To find out more, visit rotosound.com.