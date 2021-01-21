Rotosound releases single string sets for its entire range of guitar and bass strings

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

In what will certainly come as good news to overzealous string benders, Rotosound has announced that its entire range of electric guitar strings and bass guitar strings is now available as single string offerings.

Whereas before guitarists would have to purchase a whole pack of their desired Rotosound set to replace that pesky G, the string provider is now offering single string sets across its entire range.

That includes the British Steel, Pure Nickel, Nexus, Ultramag lines.

Sold in air-tight packaging that aims to provide ultimate protection, Rotosound promises factory-fresh strings that boast superior quality and tone.

The development also means those who want to get experimental with their tunings and gauges now have the opportunity to mix and match to their heart's content.

Visit Rotosound for more info.