Trending

Pigtronix aims to offer a buffet of tone-boosting capabilities with its new Gamma Drive pedal

By

Boasting a simple control layout and housed in a 'board-friendly chassis, the Gamma Drive is said to be perfect for everything from subtle clean boosts to aggressive distortion

Pigtronix's new Gamma Drive pedal
(Image credit: Pigtronix)

Earlier this year, Pigtronix made three notable additions to its mini pedal lineup with the Constellator modulated analog delay, Space Rip PWM guitar synth and Moon Pool tremvelope phaser.

Now, the company – which was bought last year by D'Angelico – has added another 'board-friendly, sci fi-themed effects pedal to its lineup in the form of the new Gamma Drive.

A germanium-enhanced overdrive pedal, the Gamma Drive boasts a fairly simple control layout of Gain (controls the distortion level), Volume (controls the output level), Treble (boosts or cuts higher frequencies), and Bass (ditto with lower frequencies) knobs.

The pedal's mixture of germanium, LED and silicon diodes are arranged to produce a highly touch-sensitive response, with rich breakup. Tonally, the pedal – which features true bypass – aims to run the gamut from subtle, clean boosts to aggressive filth, with rich harmonics no matter how you dial it up.

The Pigtronix Gamma Drive pedal runs on 9VDC power, and is available now for $129.

For more info, point your browser over to Pigtronix.

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.