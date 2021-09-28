Pigtronix aims to offer a buffet of tone-boosting capabilities with its new Gamma Drive pedal

Earlier this year, Pigtronix made three notable additions to its mini pedal lineup with the Constellator modulated analog delay, Space Rip PWM guitar synth and Moon Pool tremvelope phaser.

Now, the company – which was bought last year by D'Angelico – has added another 'board-friendly, sci fi-themed effects pedal to its lineup in the form of the new Gamma Drive.

A germanium-enhanced overdrive pedal, the Gamma Drive boasts a fairly simple control layout of Gain (controls the distortion level), Volume (controls the output level), Treble (boosts or cuts higher frequencies), and Bass (ditto with lower frequencies) knobs.

The pedal's mixture of germanium, LED and silicon diodes are arranged to produce a highly touch-sensitive response, with rich breakup. Tonally, the pedal – which features true bypass – aims to run the gamut from subtle, clean boosts to aggressive filth, with rich harmonics no matter how you dial it up.

The Pigtronix Gamma Drive pedal runs on 9VDC power, and is available now for $129.

