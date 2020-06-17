D’Angelico acquires Supro and Pigtronix

New York-based D’Angelico Guitars has added guitar amps and pedals to its stable of products with the acquisition of Supro USA and Pigtronix.

D’Angelico and Supro, both legacy brands that have been rejuvenated in recent years, have previously collaborated as a guitar and amp pairing in their marketing efforts.

Supro and Pigtronix, meanwhile, were formerly owned by Long Island, New York-based Absara Audio. Earlier this year, Supro released the Blues King 10 amp, which features a Pigtronix Fat Drive mode.

“This is going to make all three brands even stronger,” said D’Angelico CEO Brenden Cohen. “I can’t wait for our customers to see what we have in store for them.”

“All three companies having a home base in New York just amplifies the harmony these brands already share,” added D’Angelico COO Jimmy Lovinggood.

“The acquisition of Supro and Pigtronix by D’Angelico creates a trifecta,” said Dave Koltai, former co-owner and new CTO of Supro and Pigtronix. “It’s a perfect fit, and I am thrilled to be able to continue making new gear for musicians around the world.”

The three brands are currently developing a new company structure and revised product plan for 2021.

