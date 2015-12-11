Police Report Details Scott Weiland's Final Hours: "Possible Overdose" Suspected

The Bloomington, Minnesota, Police Department recently released a search warrant that details the scene in the tour bus bedroom where singer Scott Weiland was found dead last week.

Authorities found several medications, including Lunesta (sedative), Klonopin (anti-anxiety drug), Viagra, Dalmane (sedative), Buprenex (narcotic) and Geodon (antipsychotic), plus two baggies of a white substance that tested positive as cocaine.

According to RollingStone.com, Bloomington police confiscated other items, including a baggie containing a "green leafy substance." They also mentioned a baggie of cocaine found in bassist Tommy Black's bunk.

An affidavit explained how authorities learned of Weiland's death. A Bloomington officer was assigned to the "follow-up investigation of a possible overdose" that occurred in a hotel parking lot around 8:21 p.m. last Thursday. He found Weiland's body in the bedroom on the bus.

"Located in the bedroom in plain view was an unknown white substance packaged in baggies," the affidavit states. "The packaging is common with the way narcotics are packaged."

The affidavit said Weiland's wife told a friend that she couldn't reach her husband. The friend checked on Weiland in the bus bedroom, found him unresponsive and called 911. Weiland was pronounced dead at 8:37 p.m.