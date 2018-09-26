Polyphia Share Video for New Instrumental Track, "Yas," Featuring Chon

Instrumental prog rockers Polyphia have unveiled a video for the new song “Yas,” featuring Chon’s Mario Camarena and Erick Hansel. You can check it out above.

Polyphia’s new album, New Levels New Devils, is out October 12 via Equal Vision Records. In addition to Yas,” the band has previously shared videos for two additional New Levels tracks, “O.D.” and “G.O.A.T.” For New Levels New Devils, Polyphia worked with a cast of hip-hop and electronic producers. The record also features guest spots from guitarists Ichika, Mateus Asato, Jason Richardson, Chon’s Hansel and Camarena and Covet’s Yvette Young.

In an interview with Guitar World, Polyphia guitarist Scott LePage discussed the band’s unique approach to their music: “The main goal for us is just to have fun,” Page explained. “We want to make music that sounds like the music we love, which is hip-hop and pop and all that stuff, and do it with the guitar. Tim’s [Tim Henson] main influences are Jimi Hendrix and stuff like that. And I’m super into Stevie Ray Vaughan. So we certainly have our pentatonic-scale guitar-player influences. And then we’re trying to put that together with the whole world of hip-hop and electronic-based music. Because we think both of those things are cool as fuck, you know?”

New Levels New Devils can be pre-ordered here.

Polyphia will kick off a North American tour on October 9 in Phoenix. All dates are below:

Oct. 9 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

Oct. 10 - Music Box - San Diego, CA

Oct. 11 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

Oct. 12 - The Glass House - Pomona, CA

Oct. 13 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

Oct. 14 - Slim's - San Francisco, CA

Oct. 15 - Bossanova Ballroom- Portland, OR

Oct. 16 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

Oct. 19 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

Oct. 20 - The Granada - Lawrence, KS

Oct. 21 – Old Rock House - Saint Louis, MO

Oct. 23 - Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

Oct. 24 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

Oct. 25 - Woodlands Tavern - Columbus, OH

Oct. 26 - Magic Stick - Detroit, MI

Oct. 27 - Rex Theater - Pittsburgh, PA

Oct. 28 - Mod Club Theatre - Toronto, Canada

Oct. 30 - Le Belmont - Montréal, Canada

Oct. 31 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

Nov. 1 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

Nov. 2 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

Nov. 3 - Rock & Roll Hotel - Washington, DC

Nov. 4 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC

Nov. 6 - The Abbey - Orlando, FL

Nov. 7 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA

Nov. 9 - Trees - Dallas, TX

Nov. 10 - The Ballroom at Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

Nov. 11 - Barracuda Outdoors - Austin, TX