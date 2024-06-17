“Thanks to the best guitar player on planet Earth”: Post Malone surprises Bonnaroo by calling up bluegrass virtuoso Billy Strings for a pyro-fueled guest spot

Billy Strings joined Post Malone onstage for bluegrass-tinged renditions of two Malone hits

(L-R) Post Malone and Billy Strings perform during the 2024 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 14, 2024 in Manchester, Tennessee
(Image credit: Douglas Mason/Getty Images)

Post Malone's Friday headline set at Bonnaroo was chock-full of hits. However, it was also given a bluegrass twist thanks to guitarist Billy Strings, who joined Malone on stage for a bluegrass-tinged rendition of a couple of Malone's tracks.

Malone, an admitted Strings superfan, gave the guitarist his moment when the silhouette of Strings and his acoustic guitar, a 2017 Preston Thompson DBA, appeared in the middle of the pyro-fueled rendition of 2017's Rockstar. Strings proceeded to add his signature bluegrass textures to Malone's hit track.

