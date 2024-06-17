“Thanks to the best guitar player on planet Earth”: Post Malone surprises Bonnaroo by calling up bluegrass virtuoso Billy Strings for a pyro-fueled guest spot

Post Malone's Friday headline set at Bonnaroo was chock-full of hits. However, it was also given a bluegrass twist thanks to guitarist Billy Strings, who joined Malone on stage for a bluegrass-tinged rendition of a couple of Malone's tracks.

Malone, an admitted Strings superfan, gave the guitarist his moment when the silhouette of Strings and his acoustic guitar, a 2017 Preston Thompson DBA, appeared in the middle of the pyro-fueled rendition of 2017's Rockstar. Strings proceeded to add his signature bluegrass textures to Malone's hit track.

Following Rockstar, the two duetted on an acoustic rendition of Malone's Andrew Watt-produced Stay, with Strings putting his own spin on the track. Right after Strings left the stage, Malone said, “Thanks to the best fucking guitar player on planet Earth. Bill's been one of my favorite players for a long time, so that's pretty fucking awesome.”

Malone and Strings' friendship and music camaraderie began when Malone came across a video of Strings on Instagram and immediately reached out to him. “I found Billy singing Dust in a Baggie on his couch, man. Every time I’d be drinking, I’d toss it on. I loved it,” Malone said in a 2022 Rolling Stone interview.

What followed was a jam session at Malone's Utah compound during the pandemic. “Hell ya, what a good night. It was at my house, got some beers and got out the guitars. He was recording in a town not too far from where I live. When I found out, I told him to head over.”

In 2022, Malone and Strings solidified their musical bond when Malone joined Strings on stage at the bluegrass musician's Santa Ana concert and gave their own rendition of Johnny Cash’s Cocaine Blues. Bonnaroo marked the first time the two performed together in public since the Santa Ana concert.