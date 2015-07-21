Prestige Guitars Adds Ginger Wildheart to Its A&R Roster

Prestige Guitars has announced the addition of British rock icon Ginger Wildheart to the company's A&R Roster.

“We can’t express how pleased and honored we are to welcome Ginger to the Prestige family," said Adrian O’Brien, VP of Artist Relations at Prestige.

"He is a true artist that has always played by his own rules, challenging the boundaries of all things rock and exploring new directions. He has delved successfully into uncharted territory with his PledgeMusic campaigns, showing the next generation of professional musicians just how it should be done. There are big things to come from Ginger Wildheart and we are thankful that Prestige Guitars will now be a part of that story,"

Wildheart began in the early Nineties as founder of London-formed the Wildhearts, an anarchic and hard-to-define band that forged their own distinct brand of melodic hard rock, combining elements of punk, glam rock, metal and harmony-fueled pop.

As principal songwriter and lead vocalist, Ginger carried the Wildhearts through eight studio albums between 1990 and 2010, including Earth Vs. the Wildhearts and the critically acclaimed P.H.U.Q., The Wildhearts Must Be Destroyed, The Wildhearts and Chutzpah!.