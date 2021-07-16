Man who built guitar from dead uncle’s skeleton returns with haunting performance video

It was a story that truly took the guitar world by storm. After a lengthy diplomatic process led to the repatriation of his late Uncle Filip’s skeleton from Greece, YouTuber Prince Midnight decided to create a crazy, fully functioning electric guitar from his relative’s remains.

You probably don’t need reminding; in fact, you probably remember it all very well. Nevertheless, context is necessary for what’s about to come next, because Prince Midnight, armed with his one-of-a-kind axe, is back.

No, he hasn’t added to his boutique collection of bone-based electric guitars, but he has put the original "Skelecaster" through its paces in his all-new single Daemon Soul Caress, which arrives with an unapologetically haunting performance video.

Filmed in a cave, as well as a couple of “local dives," the video – and music – is filled to the brim with everything you’d expect from a group whose frontman is wielding a guitar made from human bones.

You’d be hard pressed to miss those dissonant xylophone chimes, too, which pay tribute to Prince Midnight’s previous xylophone-based metal album. Aside from that, it’s high-gain trash and wailing vocals galore.

You have to see it to believe it, so it’s probably best if you just watch the video below.

Of the bizarre and turbulent video filming experience, Prince Midnight recalled, "We filmed at the Why Not? bar and Anguila Hotel. Why Not? was a bit intimidating, a lot of bikers and tough-looking folk in there.

"A dude was playing '70s outlaw country on acoustic guitar while we admired the NASCAR art on the walls," he continued.

Despite the turbulent experiences, the Skelecaster survived – an impressive feat, given the intricacies of its original design.

"[The biggest challenge was] making it playable. The hardest part about building an instrument is contracting it in a way that will stay in tune," he commented. "You have to strum inside the rib cage, and you can only strum as wide as the ribs will allow."

Can we treat this as a lead single for a full-length Skelecaster studio album? That is, of course, if the guitar truly is made from Uncle Filip's skeleton. Given the guitar's novelty, however, we're not too fussed on asking too many questions.

More of the same please, Prince Midnight!