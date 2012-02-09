Prong Unveil Track Listing, Artwork for New Album, 'Carved Into Stone'

Prong have just released the track listing and artwork for their upcoming new album, Carved Into Stone, which is set for an April 24 release through Long Branch Records/SPV. The artwork can be seen at left and the track listing is below.

"We worked really hard on this album," guitarist Tommy Victor recently told Guitar World. "There were a a lot of 12-hour days, but I'm really proud of the results."

Victor will be joined on the new album by bassist Tony Campos and drummer Alexei Rodriguez.

For more with Prong, check out the March 2012 issue of Guitar World in our online store now.

Carved Into Stone Track Listing: