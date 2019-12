Just ahead of the release of their new album, Carved Into Stone, Prong have just debuted a new music video for their track, "Revenge ... Best Served Cold." You can watch it below, via Noisecreep.

"We worked really hard on this album," guitarist Tommy Victor recently told Guitar World. "There were a a lot of 12-hour days, but I'm really proud of the results."

Carved Into Stone is out tomorrow, April 24, via Long Branch Records/SPV.