Prong Announce New Album Title

Prong have announced the title of their eight studio album as Carved In Stone. The album is set for release later this year via Long Branch/SPV.

"It was hardest I've ever worked in the studio on any record I've ever been involved with," said mainman Tommy Victor. "I always believed there were many dimensions to Prong. Every record we've been associated with different scenes — hardcore, metal, industrial — even dance! I think this record brings all of that together and sounds very modern at the same time."

Prong's last proper studio release was 2007's Power of the Damager, which was followed up by the remix album Power of the Damn Mixxxer.