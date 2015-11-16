Dear Guitar Hero: Submit Questions for Prong's Tommy Victor!

Got a question for your favorite guitarist? Let us be your go-between. The concept is easy—you submit your queries and we pass them on to some of the world's greatest guitarists. Only the sharpest and funniest questions will be used.

This month, we're giving you the chance to ask guitarist Tommy Victor of Prong anything you want! From his humble beginnings working at CBGB in the Eighties to playing with Danzig and Ministry to Prong's forthcoming disc No Absolutes...nothing's off limits!

Just email your questions to dearguitarhero@guitarworld.com and put "Tommy Victor" in the subject line. Remember to include your name in the email body, so you can get credited in the magazine, and impress and annoy your jealous friends!

Below, check out Prong's "Snap Your Fingers, Snap Your Neck" from 1994's The Cleansing and "Revenge Best Served Cold" from 2012's Carved Into Stone.