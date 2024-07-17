PRS has dropped its objection to Gibson’s Theodore trademark – but the dispute continues outside of the courts

By
published

The McCarty-era sketch that Gibson recently brought to life has caused ruptures with the McCarty estate

Gibson Theodore
(Image credit: Gibson)

PRS Guitars has announced it is dropping its objection to Gibson’s Theodore trademark application. However, while legally settled, the personal dispute behind the action rumbles on with both parties debating their respective claims to McCarty’s legacy.

Ted McCarty’s daughter Sue Davies has issued a statement, via PRS, announcing she remains unhappy about Gibson’s conduct regarding the use of her father’s given name, ‘Theodore’.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.