PRS Introduces SE Clint Lowery Guitar

PRS has introduced a new signature model, the SE Clint Lowery guitar.

Lowery, best known as the lead guitarist for Sevendust, also served as Korn’s touring guitarist in 2007.

The SE Clint Lowery model, which was designed for metal and hard-rock players, features an adjustable stoptail and 25½-inch scale length. It ships tuned to C#/drop “B”[C# G# E B F# B].

The guitar comes in opaque black with white binding on the body, neck and headstock. It features a new inlay pattern and body shape, plus black nickel hardware.

Other features include a beveled mahogany body with white binding on the body, neck and headstock; 24 frets; mahogany neck with rosewood fretboard; Clint Lowery-designed inlays and PRS-designed SE adjustable stoptail bridge and tuners.

The guitar has a wide, fat neck profile and comes with SE HFS treble and Vintage bass pickups with one volume and push/pull tone control with three-way toggle switch. The string gauges are 11, 18, 22p, 32, 44 and 56.

