Andertons just shaved a massive £456 off one of the best-looking PRS guitars I've ever seen – and yes, the sale also includes the Custom 24 Floyd

If there are two things I love, it's discounted guitars and unique finish options, and that's exactly what Andertons are offering. Right now, the Guildford-based music retailer is hosting an incredible sale with discounts of up to 40% on a selection of stunning PRS SE models, and they are all dressed up in the handsome Charcoal Cherry Burst finish.

So, if you've been looking for a heavily discounted axe that not only plays and sounds good, but will also turn heads, this is the sale for you.

Currently, there are four options available, and thankfully, they include the most sought-after models from this iconic Maryland-based brand. So, whether you crave a classic PRS design, a Floyd-equipped metal monster, or a quilt-topped beauty, you'll find it here.

PRS SE Charcoal Cherry Burst: Save up to 40%

After an eye-catching PRS at a fraction of the cost, well, I've just found the sale for you. Right now, you can snag a generous 40% off the PRS SE Custom 24, Custom 24 Floyd, Custom 24-08, and the Custom 24-08 Quilt at Andertons.

Not sure exactly which model is for you? Well, let's take a deeper dive into each model and the main differences between them.

First up, you can't go wrong with the legendary PRS SE Custom 24, which is down from £999 to £649. This fantastic instrument embodies the perfect blend of aesthetics and performance, and it's the PRS flagship model for a reason. With its stunning finish and premium hardware, this guitar is not just easy on the eyes but also a powerhouse in terms of sound. And right now, you can save a whopping £350 off the price.

Next, for those who prefer the heavier side of life, the PRS Custom 24 Floyd is calling your name. Equipped with a Floyd Rose tremolo system, this model allows for expressive dive bombs, gravity-defying bends, and aggressive whammy action, all without the fear of going out of tune. Save £300!

Lastly, we have the PRS Custom 24-08, which is available in both the standard flame top and the breathtaking quilted variant. Featuring an innovative switching system, this guitar gives you the flexibility to explore a wide range of tones. With its striking finish and versatile sound options, the Custom 24-08 is perfect for players looking to push their creativity - and it's a personal favourite of mine.

Now, this sale is only available for a limited time, so I implore you to act fast to secure your favorite model before it's gone.