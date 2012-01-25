Red Hot Chili Peppers Debut Music Video for "Look Around"

Red Hot Chili Peppers have just debuted a new music video for "Look Around," a song off their 2011 album, I'm With You.

Check out the video below -- and also take a look at their updated tour schedule, which you can see below the video.

I'm With You landed at No. 13 on Guitar World's list of the 50 best albums of 2011.

P.S.: We're sorry about the commercial you have to watch before the video starts!

SEE RHCP LIVE ...

03/29 Tampa, FL Tampa Bay Times Forum

03/31 Orlando, FL Amway Arena*

04/02 Sunrise, FL Bank Atlantic Center*

04/04 Raleigh, NC RBC Center*

04/06 Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Arena

04/07 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena*

04/09 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

04/10 Duluth, GA Gwinnett Center*

04/12 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum*

04/27 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre (on sale 1/27)

04/30 Ottawa, ON Scotiabank Place (on sale 1/27)

05/02 Montreal, QC Bell Centre (on sale 1/28)

05/04 Newark, NJ Prudential Center (on sale 1/28)

05/07 Boston, MA TD Garden (on sale 1/27)

05/10 Washington, DC Verizon Center (on sale 1/27)

05/11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center (on sale 1/27)

05/25 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center (on sale 1/28)

05/26 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena (on sale 1/27)

05/28 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena (on sale 1/28)

05/30 Pittsburgh, PA Consol Energy Center (on sale 1/27)

06/01 Detroit, MI Joe Louis Arena (on sale 1/27)

06/02 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena (on sale 1/27)

06/04 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center (on sale 1/27)

06/06 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena (on sale 1/27)

06/07 Louisville, KY KFC Yum Center (on sale 1/28)

08/11 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center*

08/12 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center*

08/14 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena*

08/15 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena*

09/23 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center*

09/25 Phoenix, AZ Jobring Arena

09/27 Denver, CO Pepsi Center*

09/29 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center*

10/02 Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena*

10/04 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Arena*

10/20 Houston, TX Toyota Center*

10/22 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Arena

10/24 Tulsa, OK BOK Arena

10/25 Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena

* denotes the show is sold-out