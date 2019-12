Red Hot Chili Peppers have just released a new music video for their track "Monarchy of Roses." You can watch the full video below.

The video itself features the Peppers inhabiting a world of black and white drawings, penned by none other than renowned pen-and-ink artist Raymond Pettibon.

"Monarchy of Roses" comes from the Chilis' latest album, I'm With You -- their first record to feature new guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.