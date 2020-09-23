Red Witch casts a spell on gain enthusiasts with the feature-packed Fuzz God IV

Red Witch has announced the Fuzz God IV - what the New Zealand pedal company is confidently calling "the most dial-able fuzz on the planet".

The versatile fuzz pedal features three footswitches - effect engage on the left, Octavia in the center and Wrath Oscillation on the right - as well as multiple tonal controls, including Volume, Fuzz, Wrath and Sputter.

The Sputter control gives users direct control of the transistor bias. Turning the knob clockwise produces a smoother fuzz, while turning it counterclockwise generates a more gated tone.

A tri-colored LED denotes the pedal's current mode - Red (Engaged), Blue (Octavia), Green (Wrath), Violet (Fuzz with Octavia), Cyan (Fuzz with Wrath), White (Fuzz with Octavia and Wrath).

Also featured is a 8-way DIP switch, enabling users to choose between 6 different tone settings and 3 gain settings. The top mounted toggle switches can, however, bypass the pedal's internal DIP settings.

The Fuzz God IV is available now for $239.99. The first batch will be limited to to 150 pieces, each hand assembled, numbered and signed by designer Ben Fulton.

For more information, head to Red Witch.