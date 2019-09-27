Red Witch reckons its Synthotron II is the “the most surreal, crazy analog pedal you’ve ever encountered”

Red Witch has unveiled the Synthotron II, which the company is calling “the most surreal, crazy, analog pedal you’ve ever encountered.”

The new pedal updates the original Synthotron - essentially a combined analog synth and envelope filter and a certifiably bonkers unit in its own right.

The Synthotron II features dual analog synth oscillators, each with its own level, decay and octave switching.

There’s also amplitude modulation, an envelope filter and a sample/hold section (notably, Red Witch also includes “Analog Synth Mayhem” as one of the pedal’s many features).

(Image credit: courtesy of Red Witch)

Additionally, the synth and filter sections can be employed separately or simultaneously.

Otherwise, the Synthotron II is outfitted with true bypass switching and works with a standard DC 9V power supply.

If your interest is peaked by what Red Witch is touting as the “six-million dollar man of analog guitar synthdom,” head over to the company’s website and pick one up for $199.99.