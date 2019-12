YouTube user Alex—a.k.a. guitarist6494—has put together a list of his Top 10 Simple Guitar Solos. While it’s a varied list of songs that feature a number of top guitar players, we have to admit these are pretty damned easy to play.

The list begins with the uncredited “Fix You” by Coldplay and continues through cuts by Green Day, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wolfmother and even Metallica.

Take a look and see if you can think of any other contenders for simplest guitar solo that should be here.