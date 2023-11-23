“Reverlong reunion!” Scott Ian’s 12-year-old son, Revel, reunites with Foo Fighters at Dave Grohl’s studio to jam Everlong – and nails it using Pat Smear’s Gibson Les Paul

Scott Ian and his Anthrax bandmates are busy recording at Dave Grohl’s Studio 606 recording facility in Los Angeles, and the Jackson signature artist recently took the opportunity to bring his guitar-playing 12-year-old son, Revel, into work with him.

The bring-your-son-to-work day doubled as a reunion of sorts, with a Gibson Les Paul-wielding Revel once again linking up with Foo Fighters to perform Everlong during a band rehearsal.

For those who have been keeping tabs on the musical career of young Revel – and his heavy rock band, Honeybee – you’ll probably be aware that this is not in fact the first time Scott’s son has lent his impressive chops to the Foos track.

Indeed, a then-eight-year-old Revel had previously lined up alongside Dave Grohl and co during the band’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival set back in 2019 to perform The Colour and the Shape cut – an occasion Ian Senior said could be the “proudest dad moment ever”.

Four years on from that breakout performance, Ian Junior recently dusted off the cobwebs with his Foo Fighter comrades, giving resident guitarist Pat Smears a day off as he helped the band through another run-out of Everlong.

Armed with Smears’ very own Les Paul, Revel locked in alongside Grohl and drummer Josh Freese for the angsty progression, see-sawing between the verse chords as Scott, Smears and a host of others looked on.

“Rev gave Pay the day off,” Ian wrote on Instagram after the jam. “He deserves it. He’s the nicest guy ever. All of these dudes are. I love you Foos. There I said it.”

Unsurprisingly, Revel relished the chance to link up with Foo Fighters once again, writing on Instagram, “Reverlong reunion! I can’t believe I got to play with them again after four years.

“I remember I got to hang out with Taylor and Dave after the show in their dressing rooms and it was one of the best memories and experiences,” he went on. “Thank you Foos and Dave for having me both times! And thank you Pat for letting me play your guitar.”

Young Revel’s close connection to Foo Fighters goes far beyond the casual jam session. Back in April 2022, he (with the help of his father) paid tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins, taking up position behind the drum kit for a flawless Foos medley.

As well as being something of a dab hand with the sticks, Revel’s already-impressive guitar chops are also well-known, and have been showcased in the past.

Again, with Scott by his side – and with a custom-inlaid Soloist Jackson in his arms – a 10-year-old Revel tackled Slayer’s Raining Blood with effortless ease back in June last year.

Scott Ian and his Anthrax bandmates are putting together their new album at Grohl's Studio 606, so head over to the band's Instagram for updates – and for more future Revel cameos.