Anthrax's Scott Ian and 10-year-old son Revel pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins with medley of Foo Fighters classics

Quite possibly the most wholesome duo in heavy metal, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and his 10-year-old song Revel have captured hearts covering the likes of Sepultura's Roots Bloody Roots and System of a Down's Bounce.

In their latest video, the duo pay tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins – who tragically passed away last month – with a medley of three Foos songs, including two early cuts, Low and Stacked Actors, and Concrete and Gold track, Run.

Once again, the fresh-faced Revel Young Ian shows his remarkably precise timekeeping skills, while his rockstar father riffs away on a blacked-out, double-humbucker-equipped Fender Jim Root Stratocaster. Check it out below.

In a caption accompanying the video, Scott Ian writes: “Paying tribute to Taylor... We've been jamming our favorite Foo's all week. Healing our hearts with the power of rock. We love you Taylor, Dave [Grohl], Pat [Smear], Chris [Shiflett], Nate [Mendel] and Rami [Jaffee].”

Despite his age, Revel Young Ian's relationship with the Foo Fighters dates back to 2019, when he was brought onstage at the Bourbon & Beyond festival in Louisville, Kentucky to perform Everlong on guitar with the band.

“There goes my hero,” Scott Ian wrote on social media at the time. “Proudest dad moment ever? How about when your son gets to join his favorite band onstage to play Everlong in front of 40,000 people and nails it!”

Having a guitarist for one of the Big Four thrash bands as a father, Revel Young Ian was always destined to have musical DNA. As Scott Ian explained to Horns Up Rocks (via Louder) in 2014, his son was into rock music at just two years old.

“But what's really cool is that he actually recognizes and knows the difference between Bon Scott and Brian Johnson, which is pretty cool, I think, for an almost three-year-old.

“Any time AC/DC is on, he'll go, ‘That's Bon singing.’ And then when it's not Bon, he'll say, ‘That's not Bon singing.’ He knows. That's pretty cool, I think.”