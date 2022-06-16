Watch Anthrax's Scott Ian play Slayer's Raining Blood with his 10-year-old son, Revel

Both wielding custom Jacksons, the heartwarming father-son duo tackle a somewhat less heartwarming thrash classic

It's unlikely that anyone would describe the music Scott Ian makes with his band, Anthrax, as "heartwarming," but the Instagram videos he shoots with his 10-year-old son, Revel, certainly are.

In recent months, Scott and Revel, an aspiring musician himself, have gone viral with father-son covers of Sepultura, System of a Down and – in tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins – Foo Fighters classics.

Now, Scott Ian and Son have taken on one of the great thrashers of all time (the elder Ian cites (opens in new tab) it as the "greatest"), Slayer's Raining Blood. You can check out their take on the metal classic above.

For the cover, the elder Ian notably uses a custom mirror Jackson V electric guitar that he first revealed (opens in new tab) in another Instagram post earlier this month. Not to be outdone, Revel wields a different custom Jackson – a Soloist that features his name engraved on the fretboard. Not a bad starter guitar, eh?

Back in April, Scott Ian teamed up with Jackson – with whom he has long been associated – to give a tour of his wildest and most beloved custom Jackson guitars.

Aside from the Soloist adorned with his son's name, Ian proudly showed off his first custom Jackson, a 1982 Rhoads model that was originally sent to the thrash/hardcore pioneer with a very not-hardcore/thrash yellow-and-black leopard print finish.

Also of note in the collection was a single-pickup NOT Soloist model that features the New York Yankees' logo and is fretless beyond the 14th fret, and a triple-pickup Adrian Smith San Dimas model that Ian used on the Big Four tour in 2010, and is signed by all members of Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax.

“What's so great about the Jackson Custom Shop,” Ian says in the video, “[is that] they really love when you come in with ridiculous ideas and then they actually get to make them real.”

