Revocation Premiere New Album, 'Deathless'

Bostonian thrashers Revocation will release their new album, Deathless, October 14 via Metal Blade Records.

In anticipation, the band has teamed up with RevolverMag.com and GuitarWorld.com to premiere the entire album right here, right now!

