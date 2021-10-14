Trending

Revv Amplification’s new G8 Noise Gate pedal aims to sharpen up your tone

(Image credit: Revv Amplification)

Revv Amplification has unveiled its new G8 Noise Gate pedal, which is aimed at those who love ultra-high-gain playing but struggle to eliminate hum and other unwanted noise from their tone.

Based on the noise gate in Revv's Generator 120 MKIII guitar amp, the G8 is armed with a trio of control knobs – Hold, Release and Threshold. The Hold knob makes subtle adjustments, and ensures the gate remains open whenever the user wants and needs it to be. 

The Release knob allows users to adjust the gate so as to not interrupt their sustain, while the Threshold knob controls the level of noise reduction itself.

The G8 is true bypass, and features an LED for showing users when it's active or bypassed, while the pedal's quartet of jacks allow for two- for four-cable setups.

The end result, Revv says, is a pedal that's so good as it's job, it'll make users – whether they're looking for the most diabolical of extreme metal tones or the most pristine of jazz cleans – feel like they're plugged straight into an amp. 

The Revv Amplification G8 Noise Gate pedal runs on 9V DC power, and is available now for $199.

For more info on the pedal, stop by Revv.

