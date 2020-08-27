Revv launches limited-edition G2 Gold overdrive pedal

Revv Amplification has announced the Limited Edition G2 Gold - a new finish for its G2 overdrive pedal.

Limited to only 200 pedals worldwide, the model features the same circuitry as the original G2, including its 3-position Drive mode, which players can use to switch between clean tone-shaping, touch-sensitive overdrive and classic tube amp tones.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Revv Amplification) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Revv Amplification)

The G2 Gold also includes a 3-band EQ for extensive sound-shaping possibilities, and features a low-noise design, making it ideal for stacking with other pedals.

As per the standard G2, the new version is housed in a durable small-scale form factor and features a top-mounted I/O configuration for neat placement on pedalboards.

The Revv G2 Gold is available now and retails for $229/£205. For more information, head to Revv Amplification.