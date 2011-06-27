Rex Brown Officially Out of Down

Rex Brown has announced that he is no longer a part of Down. The official word came after Brown missed much of Down's current tour. Rumors had spread about his status with the band, although members reassured fans that his break from Down was merely temporary.

The former Pantera bassist has quit the band to focus on a new project, Kill Devil Hill, which features drummer Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath, Dio), guitarist Mark Zavon (Ratt, W.A.S.P.) and singer Dewey Bragg.

Brown tells 8CountNews.com: "Down's not officially over. I'm just officially out of the band. Things came to a head. They are better off doing what they're doing. They have Patrick Bruders [of Crowbar] playing bass. I kind of lost the passion after a while. There were other problems that we had, so it was best that we parted ways."

You can listen to the entire audio interview below.